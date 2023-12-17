The Pepperdine Waves (5-7) visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-6) after losing four straight road games. The Cardinals are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -2.5 145.5

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in four of nine games this season.

Louisville has an average point total of 148.1 in its games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cardinals have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Louisville has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cardinals have entered five games this season favored by -145 or more and are 4-1 in those contests.

Louisville has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 4 44.4% 73.4 145.5 74.7 146.5 145.4 Pepperdine 5 50% 72.1 145.5 71.8 146.5 149.6

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals put up 73.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 71.8 the Waves give up.

Louisville has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 3-6-0 1-5 5-4-0 Pepperdine 4-6-0 1-5 6-4-0

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Pepperdine 4-13 Home Record 8-8 0-11 Away Record 0-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

