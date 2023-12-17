The Pepperdine Waves (5-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Louisville Cardinals (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Waves allow to opponents.

The Cardinals are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 285th.

The Cardinals record just 1.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Waves give up (71.8).

Louisville has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 71.8 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.

The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (81.1).

Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.9, 37.3%).

