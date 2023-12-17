Kevin Rader did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Rader's stats below.

Rep Kevin Rader and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Rader's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kevin Rader Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 57 Rec; 898 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Rader 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Rader Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.