The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) go up against the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Paladins score only 2.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up (71.7).

Furman is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Kentucky is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats score only 4.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Paladins allow (66.9).

Kentucky is 4-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Furman is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Paladins concede.

The Paladins make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10 REB, 61.8 FG%

16.1 PTS, 10 REB, 61.8 FG% Eniya Russell: 9.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Maddie Scherr: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Brooklynn Miles: 5.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

5.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Saniah Tyler: 8.4 PTS, 28 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule