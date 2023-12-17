Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards in the league, 88.2 per game.

In the running game, McKinnon has carried the ball 17 times for 49 yards (4.5 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. In the air attack, McKinnon has tacked on 22 receptions for 173 yards (15.7 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.

McKinnon vs. the Patriots

McKinnon vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New England this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The run defense of the Patriots is giving up 88.2 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

The Patriots have the No. 12 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (0.8 per game).

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-115)

McKinnon Rushing Insights

So far this season, McKinnon has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Chiefs pass on 60.5% of their plays and run on 39.5%. They are 12th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 322 rushes this season. He's handled 17 of those carries (5.3%).

McKinnon has one rushing touchdown this year in 11 games played.

He has 12.9% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has three carries in the red zone (5.1% of his team's 59 red zone rushes).

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McKinnon has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 54.5% of his games (six of 11).

McKinnon has been targeted on 29 of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (5.9% target share).

He has racked up 6.0 yards per target (173 yards on 29 targets).

In two of 11 games this season, McKinnon has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

McKinnon has been targeted four times in the red zone (5.6% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

McKinnon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

