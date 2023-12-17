Jerick McKinnon was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for McKinnon's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

McKinnon has season stats which include 49 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.9 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 22 receptions on 29 targets for 173 yards.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Isiah Pacheco (DNP/shoulder): 176 Rush Att; 779 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 17 49 1 2.9 29 22 173 3

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0 Week 14 Bills 4 19 1 3 18 0

