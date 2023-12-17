Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 16.6 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK
- Leland Walker: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Cozart: 16.6 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK
- Walker: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Moreno: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blanton: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ukomadu: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|8th
|91.2
|Points Scored
|72.9
|225th
|280th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|155th
|2nd
|44.8
|Rebounds
|28.3
|339th
|1st
|16.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|240th
|42nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|5.4
|323rd
|6th
|20
|Assists
|14.4
|116th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|207th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.