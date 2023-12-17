The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score an average of 81.1 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 54 the Mocs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 54 points, Eastern Kentucky is 9-2.

Chattanooga is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Mocs score are only 3.1 more points than the Colonels give up (64.1).

When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.

When Eastern Kentucky gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.

This year the Mocs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede.

The Colonels make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule