The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels score an average of 81.1 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 54 the Mocs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54 points, Eastern Kentucky is 9-2.
  • Chattanooga is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Mocs score are only 3.1 more points than the Colonels give up (64.1).
  • When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Eastern Kentucky gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.
  • This year the Mocs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede.
  • The Colonels make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
  • Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
  • Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 85-55 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee L 72-63 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/15/2023 @ Tennessee State W 79-69 Gentry Complex
12/17/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
12/19/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
12/29/2023 Samford - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

