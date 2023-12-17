The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games Eastern Kentucky shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse sit at 299th.

The Colonels score 88.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 68.7 the Norse allow.

When Eastern Kentucky scores more than 68.7 points, it is 4-3.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last year, posting 86.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Colonels gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than on the road (74.9).

When playing at home, Eastern Kentucky sunk 3.1 more threes per game (10.3) than in away games (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule