How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games Eastern Kentucky shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse sit at 299th.
- The Colonels score 88.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 68.7 the Norse allow.
- When Eastern Kentucky scores more than 68.7 points, it is 4-3.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last year, posting 86.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Colonels gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than on the road (74.9).
- When playing at home, Eastern Kentucky sunk 3.1 more threes per game (10.3) than in away games (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 87-85
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 121-56
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
