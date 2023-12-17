Derrick Henry has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Houston Texans in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 95.6 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Henry has totaled a team-best 875 yards on 214 carries, good for 67.3 rushing yards per game. He has scored 10 TDs on the ground. Henry has also contributed 23 receptions for 202 yards, good for 15.5 yards per game.

Henry vs. the Texans

Henry vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 172.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 172.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Texans have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Texans is giving up 95.6 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

So far this year, the Texans have allowed 15 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th among NFL defenses.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 13 opportunities this season (46.2%).

The Titans pass on 53.6% of their plays and run on 46.4%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 63.7% of his team's 336 rushing attempts this season (214).

Henry has scored at least one rushing touchdown seven times this year, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (47.8% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

He has 26 carries in the red zone (65.0% of his team's 40 red zone rushes).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in eight of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has received 7.7% of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (30 targets).

He has been targeted 30 times this season, averaging 6.7 yards per target.

Henry does not have a TD reception this season in 13 games.

With two red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 34 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

