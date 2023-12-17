Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 246.9 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Okonkwo has 40 grabs on 60 targets for 359 yards, with an average of 27.6 yards per game.

Okonkwo vs. the Texans

Okonkwo vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 6.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 6.5 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 246.9 passing yards the Texans give up per contest makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Texans' defense is second in the league in that category.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this year, Okonkwo has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has been targeted on 60 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (15.5% target share).

He is averaging 6.0 yards per target (111th in NFL play), racking up 359 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

