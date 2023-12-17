Best bets are available for when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) visit the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Chiefs to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (10.0 to 8).

The Chiefs have an 81.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chiefs have won eight of the 13 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.5%).

Kansas City has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -440 or shorter and won every time.

The Patriots have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-8)



Kansas City (-8) The Chiefs are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 8 points or more, Kansas City are 3-1 against the spread.

The Patriots have covered the spread three times this year (3-10-0).

New England has yet to cover a spread when it is at least 8-point underdogs (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (37.5)



Under (37.5) Kansas City and New England combine to average 2.0 less points per game than the total of 37.5 set for this game (including the postseason).

The Chiefs and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 0.9 more points per game than the over/under of 37.5 set in this matchup.

Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (30.8%).

Patriots games have hit the over in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 74.7 5

Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 89.8 3 4.8 0

