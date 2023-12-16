How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Governors have taken three games in a row.
Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Western Kentucky is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 260th.
- The 81.9 points per game the Hilltoppers average are 17.9 more points than the Governors give up (64).
- Western Kentucky has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Western Kentucky is scoring 11.3 more points per game (91.3) than it is in away games (80).
- The Hilltoppers are ceding 71.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is four fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (75.3).
- When playing at home, Western Kentucky is sinking four more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (5.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (26.5%).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 82-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 91-84
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/16/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
