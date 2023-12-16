The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Governors have taken three games in a row.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Western Kentucky is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 260th.

The 81.9 points per game the Hilltoppers average are 17.9 more points than the Governors give up (64).

Western Kentucky has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Western Kentucky is scoring 11.3 more points per game (91.3) than it is in away games (80).

The Hilltoppers are ceding 71.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is four fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (75.3).

When playing at home, Western Kentucky is sinking four more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (5.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (26.5%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule