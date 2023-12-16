The UConn Huskies (6-3) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score 12.9 more points per game (78.5) than the Huskies allow (65.6).
  • Louisville is 9-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • UConn has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Huskies record 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals give up.
  • UConn has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 57.1 points.
  • Louisville has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies concede.

UConn Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%
  • Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%
  • Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Louisville Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Texas L 80-68 Moody Center
12/6/2023 Ball State W 90-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/10/2023 North Carolina W 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 Louisville - XL Center
12/18/2023 Butler - XL Center
12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan - Mattamy Athletic Centre

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-40 KFC Yum! Center
12/10/2023 Kentucky W 73-61 KFC Yum! Center
12/13/2023 Morehead State W 74-48 KFC Yum! Center
12/16/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/20/2023 Washington - KFC Yum! Center
12/31/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.