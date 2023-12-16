The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Torey Krug light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

  • In one of 29 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
  • Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 1.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:33 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:30 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:04 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

