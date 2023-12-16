Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Taylor County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
