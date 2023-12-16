The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) play the Wichita State Shockers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Shockers have given up to their opponents (38.8%).
  • This season, Southern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Salukis are the 315th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 82nd.
  • The Salukis put up 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Shockers allow (71).
  • Southern Illinois has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (70.2) than on the road (64.1).
  • At home, the Salukis conceded 57.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66).
  • At home, Southern Illinois knocked down 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Southern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Saint Louis W 101-62 Banterra Center
12/5/2023 Oklahoma State W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/12/2023 Austin Peay L 70-68 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/19/2023 North Dakota State - Banterra Center
12/22/2023 Southern Indiana - Banterra Center

