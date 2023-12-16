How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 16
Frosinone Calcio versus US Lecce is a game to see on a Saturday Serie A schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's Serie A action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio journeys to face US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: US Lecce (+115)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+240)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch SSC Napoli vs Cagliari
Cagliari makes the trip to play SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-350)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+750)
- Draw: (+450)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Torino FC vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC is on the road to face Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (-175)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+475)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.