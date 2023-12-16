Will Robert Thomas Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
Will Robert Thomas score a goal when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Thomas stats and insights
- In 10 of 29 games this season, Thomas has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Thomas' shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Thomas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|22:51
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:00
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
