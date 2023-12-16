There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature OVC squads. That includes the South Dakota Coyotes versus the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Dakota Coyotes at UT Martin Skyhawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Evansville Purple Aces 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!