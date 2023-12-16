The Murray State Racers (3-6) will look to end a three-game losing run when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Lions have also lost three games in a row.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • In games Murray State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Racers are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 275th.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Racers score are the same as the Lions allow.
  • When Murray State totals more than 77.2 points, it is 3-3.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Murray State scored 73.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
  • The Racers gave up 67.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 away from home.
  • Murray State made 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.4, 34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State L 76-72 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay L 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Mississippi State L 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/16/2023 SE Louisiana - CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/22/2023 SMU - CFSB Center

