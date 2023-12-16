Saturday's contest at Little Caesars Arena has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) going head-to-head against the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Baylor by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.3)

Baylor (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Baylor is 5-2-0. The Spartans are 2-6-0 and the Bears are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +68 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Michigan State grabs 36.8 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Michigan State makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.2).

The Spartans average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (214th in college basketball), and give up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

Michigan State wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.3 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game, with a +212 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 67.6 per outing (106th in college basketball).

Baylor wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It records 40 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.3.

Baylor hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) while shooting 43.2% from deep (second-best in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6 per game at 28.7%.

Baylor forces 12.2 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball).

