The UConn Huskies (6-3) will host the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

Louisville vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up.

Louisville has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

UConn's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.

The Huskies score 20.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Cardinals give up (57.1).

When UConn scores more than 57.1 points, it is 6-3.

Louisville has a 10-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

This year the Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG% Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Louisville Schedule