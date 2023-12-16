Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Hayes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Hayes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hayes has no points on the power play.
- Hayes averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|16:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
