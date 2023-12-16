The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS. The matchup's point total is 165.5.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -1.5 165.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has combined with its opponent to score more than 165.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Kentucky's games this season have had an average of 163 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Kentucky's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Kentucky was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Wildcats have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 1 12.5% 85.1 175.7 73.7 146.1 151 Kentucky 5 55.6% 90.6 175.7 72.4 146.1 150.5

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels give up (73.7).

Kentucky is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-4-0 4-3 5-3-0 Kentucky 5-4-0 1-0 6-3-0

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Kentucky 12-3 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

