Saturday's game at State Farm Arena has the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) matching up with the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 82-79 victory for North Carolina, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Carolina, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Tar Heels' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 72.4 per contest (216th in college basketball).

Kentucky ranks 131st in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 36.2 its opponents average.

Kentucky connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) at a 41.4% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 9.0 per game its opponents make at a 32.7% rate.

The Wildcats rank 10th in college basketball by averaging 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 131st in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.8 per game (12th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (61st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.