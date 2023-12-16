The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou included, will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Kyrou? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kyrou has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

Kyrou has scored a goal in four of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 29 games this year, Kyrou has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kyrou has an assist in 11 of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kyrou's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 4 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

