For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jake Neighbours a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 20:05 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:32 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

