Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) and the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-69 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Indiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.7)

Kansas (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas' 4-5-0 ATS record. The Hoosiers are 4-3-0 and the Jayhawks are 4-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 74.3 points per game (195th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per outing (234th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 285th in the nation. Its opponents collect 33.7 per outing.

Indiana connects on 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than its opponents (8.7). It is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc (344th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Hoosiers' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 160th in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 280th in college basketball.

Indiana has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (posting 79.9 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and allowing 65.1 per outing, 56th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential.

The 39 rebounds per game Kansas accumulates rank 82nd in college basketball, 6.7 more than the 32.3 its opponents record.

Kansas makes 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.6 (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

Kansas has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball), 1.8 more than the 10.7 it forces (289th in college basketball).

