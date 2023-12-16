The Dallas Stars (17-8-3) take on the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 18 times, and won nine, or 50.0%, of those games.

St. Louis is 5-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has played 10 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 98 (6th) Goals 83 (25th) 87 (13th) Goals Allowed 95 (21st) 21 (12th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 12 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while going 4-6-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.

St. Louis has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense (83 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Blues' 95 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.