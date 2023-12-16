The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

This season, the Knights have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.

In games Bellarmine shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Purple Aces are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 272nd.

The 70.8 points per game the Knights put up are the same as the Purple Aces allow.

Bellarmine is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine is posting 78.5 points per game this season at home, which is 12.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (66.4).

In 2023-24, the Knights are ceding 58.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 73.6.

At home, Bellarmine is draining 1.9 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (7.4). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

