Saturday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) and the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) at Freedom Hall should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Evansville taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 73, Bellarmine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-2.0)

Evansville (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Bellarmine is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Evansville's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. Both the Knights and the Purple Aces are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +31 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (271st in college basketball) and allow 68.0 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Bellarmine grabs 34.3 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) while conceding 35.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Bellarmine knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Knights score 93.4 points per 100 possessions (216th in college basketball), while giving up 89.7 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

Bellarmine has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (57th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.