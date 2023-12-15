Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarksville Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossview High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
