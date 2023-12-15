Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarksville Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwood High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossview High School at Bowling Green High School