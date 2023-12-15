Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Russell County, Kentucky today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Russell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton County High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Russell Springs, KY
- Conference: District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
