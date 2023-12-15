Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Hardin County, Kentucky today, we've got the information below.
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Hardin High School at Elizabethtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- Conference: District 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hardin High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
