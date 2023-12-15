The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) and the Houston Rockets (12-9) are set to play on Friday at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Fred VanVleet are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network

BSSE, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Rockets beat the Grizzlies 117-104, led by Tari Eason with 25 points. Jackson was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 44 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 44 7 2 4 1 3 Derrick Rose 19 4 6 0 1 1 Vince Williams Jr. 10 7 1 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson's numbers for the season are 21.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Santi Aldama posts 12.4 points, 6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

David Roddy posts 8.4 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 30% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.1 points, 7.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Ziaire Williams' numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Jackson, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.5 5.4 1.5 1.2 2 1.9 Desmond Bane 20.9 3.9 5.4 1 0.6 2.6 Santi Aldama 10.7 5.7 2 0.8 0.9 1.3 David Roddy 9.6 5.3 1.5 0.8 0.2 1.6 Derrick Rose 9.2 2 3.8 0.5 0.1 0.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.