Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fulton County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.