The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allow.

Eastern Kentucky is 8-2 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

Tennessee State is 2-5 when it allows fewer than 81.3 points.

The Tigers average 16.6 fewer points per game (47.0) than the Colonels give up (63.6).

Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 47.0 points.

The Tigers are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Colonels concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Colonels' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Ivy Turner: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Brie Crittendon: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule