The Houston Rockets (12-9) face Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, December 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and Space City Home Network

BSSE and Space City Home Network Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 857.0 835.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.0 39.8 Fantasy Rank 20 22

Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane averages 24.8 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in league).

The Grizzlies put up 106.4 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 112.7 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -144 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Memphis loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 41.7 rebounds per game, 25th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.6.

The Grizzlies make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.4% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 14.5 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

Memphis has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (17th in NBA) while forcing 15.5 (fourth in league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun averages 20.0 points, 9.1 boards and 5.4 assists per game, making 53.3% of shots from the field.

The Rockets average 109.8 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 105.5 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Houston records 45.9 rebounds per game (fifth in the league) while conceding 43.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

The Rockets hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 36.0% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

Houston forces 11.9 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 12.9 (11th in NBA action).

Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game -4.2 4.3 Usage Percentage 29.9% 27.0% True Shooting Pct 58.9% 57.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.0% 15.1% Assist Pct 27.8% 28.8%

