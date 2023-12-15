Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his most recent time out, had 28 points and eight assists in a 120-113 loss to the Mavericks.

Below, we dig into Bane's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.8 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.2 PRA -- 34.4 34.2 PR -- 29.1 28 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.3



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 20.6% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.4 per contest.

He's taken 8.7 threes per game, or 21.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.6.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 105.5 points per game.

The Rockets are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, giving up 22.9 per game.

The Rockets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 26 23 7 4 2 0 1

