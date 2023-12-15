Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Christian County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hopkinsville High School at Webster County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dixon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkinsville High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Conference: District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.