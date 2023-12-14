It's Week 15 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning RBs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 15

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 311.4 24.0 17.4 4.8 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 237.4 18.3 14.1 2.2 Travis Etienne Jaguars 226.9 17.5 16.8 4.3 Rachaad White Buccaneers 204.4 15.7 15.5 4.1 Alvin Kamara Saints 201.6 20.2 14.5 7.4 Joe Mixon Bengals 199.5 15.3 15.5 3.9 Derrick Henry Titans 194.8 15.0 16.5 2.3 Bijan Robinson Falcons 189.0 14.5 13.0 4.7 Breece Hall Jets 188.0 14.5 11.3 5.1 Tony Pollard Cowboys 187.1 14.4 15.1 4.5 Kyren Williams Rams 184.0 20.4 17.7 4.3 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 181.1 13.9 17.9 4.2 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 179.0 16.3 11.6 5.3 James Cook Bills 178.0 13.7 12.5 3.4 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 176.0 13.5 12.3 2.8 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 173.8 14.5 14.7 3.2 D'Andre Swift Eagles 167.0 12.8 13.7 3.5 Saquon Barkley Giants 165.6 16.6 18.5 4.4 Jerome Ford Browns 163.5 12.6 12.8 3.8 David Montgomery Lions 159.6 16.0 16.1 1.8 Zack Moss Colts 154.3 12.9 14.4 2.8 Austin Ekeler Chargers 150.1 15.0 13.6 5.4 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 147.0 13.4 14.3 2.5 Jaylen Warren Steelers 146.4 11.3 8.4 4.1 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 145.7 12.1 13.0 4.2 Gus Edwards Ravens 145.5 11.2 11.3 0.8 Devon Achane Dolphins 140.6 20.1 9.0 3.6 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 135.8 10.4 12.8 2.6 Javonte Williams Broncos 135.0 11.3 14.2 3.4 Najee Harris Steelers 131.9 10.1 13.2 2.5 Alexander Mattison Vikings 124.4 9.6 12.9 3.2 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 119.3 9.2 10.3 3 Devin Singletary Texans 111.9 8.6 10.8 2 Tyjae Spears Titans 108.9 8.4 5.6 4.2 A.J. Dillon Packers 107.7 8.3 12.6 2.2 James Conner Cardinals 104.7 11.6 14.3 2.2 Jonathan Taylor Colts 101.1 14.4 14.3 2.7 Samaje Perine Broncos 98.0 7.5 3.0 3.4 Antonio Gibson Commanders 96.5 8.0 3.8 3.7 Kareem Hunt Browns 95.3 8.7 10.1 1.3 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 93.5 7.2 11.7 1.3 D'Onta Foreman Bears 91.8 11.5 12.9 2 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 86.8 7.2 7.9 2.5 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 81.7 6.3 4.3 1.9 Miles Sanders Panthers 76.5 6.4 9.6 2.9 Aaron Jones Packers 76.4 10.9 9.4 4.3 Latavius Murray Bills 75.8 5.8 5.6 1.6 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 74.9 5.8 5.8 1 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 71.5 6.0 5.3 2.3 Dameon Pierce Texans 70.7 7.1 13.3 1.4

This Week's Games

