The Murray State Racers (5-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Murray State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans' 44.1 points per game are 37.0 fewer points than the 81.1 the Racers allow.
  • The 94.4 points per game the Racers average are 30.4 more points than the Trojans give up (64.0).
  • Murray State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.
  • When Little Rock gives up fewer than 94.4 points, it is 0-7.
  • The Racers shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow defensively.
  • The Trojans make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 13.8% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

  • Katelyn Young: 17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Ava Learn: 13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG%
  • Hannah McKay: 10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Haven Ford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 UT Martin W 88-75 CFSB Center
12/1/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 93-73 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay W 93-85 F&M Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Little Rock - CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/30/2023 Valparaiso - CFSB Center

