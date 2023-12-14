How to Watch the Murray State vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (5-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans' 44.1 points per game are 37.0 fewer points than the 81.1 the Racers allow.
- The 94.4 points per game the Racers average are 30.4 more points than the Trojans give up (64.0).
- Murray State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.
- When Little Rock gives up fewer than 94.4 points, it is 0-7.
- The Racers shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow defensively.
- The Trojans make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 13.8% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Ava Learn: 13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG%
- Hannah McKay: 10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Haven Ford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|W 88-75
|CFSB Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 93-73
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|W 93-85
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/30/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|CFSB Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.