The Murray State Racers (5-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 44.1 points per game are 37.0 fewer points than the 81.1 the Racers allow.

The 94.4 points per game the Racers average are 30.4 more points than the Trojans give up (64.0).

Murray State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.

When Little Rock gives up fewer than 94.4 points, it is 0-7.

The Racers shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow defensively.

The Trojans make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 13.8% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ava Learn: 13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG%

13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Haven Ford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Murray State Schedule