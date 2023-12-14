The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. St. Thomas matchup.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over just twice.

St. Thomas has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

Games featuring the Tommies have hit the over just once this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

