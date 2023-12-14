The St. Louis Blues, with Jordan Kyrou, take the ice Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kyrou available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In four of 28 games this year, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in 12 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Kyrou has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 2 17 Points 0 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

