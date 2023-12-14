Jake Neighbours will be among those on the ice Thursday when his St. Louis Blues face the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Neighbours in that upcoming Blues-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Neighbours vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

Neighbours' plus-minus rating this season, in 14:26 per game on the ice, is -5.

In eight of 28 games this year Neighbours has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Neighbours has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 28 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Neighbours has had an assist in one of 28 games this year.

Neighbours' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Neighbours has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 2 11 Points 1 10 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.