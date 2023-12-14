Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Franklin County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
