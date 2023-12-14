Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Senators on December 14, 2023
The St. Louis Blues host the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Tim Stutzle and others in this contest.
Blues vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Thomas is St. Louis' leading contributor with 27 points. He has 10 goals and 17 assists this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Jordan Kyrou has scored five goals and added 12 assists through 28 games for St. Louis.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Stuetzle drives the offense for Ottawa with 26 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 23 games (playing 21:56 per game).
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
Claude Giroux Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Claude Giroux has scored 22 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 13 assists.
Giroux Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
