The Ottawa Senators (11-12) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1, losers of four straight) at Enterprise Center. The game on Thursday, December 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-115) Blues (-105) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been made an underdog 17 times this season, and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

St. Louis is 8-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 51.2% chance to win.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 28 games this season.

Blues vs Senators Additional Info

Blues vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 78 (26th) Goals 79 (25th) 74 (8th) Goals Allowed 93 (22nd) 17 (20th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 21 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis possesses a 3-7-0 record against the spread while going 3-7-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

St. Louis has hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Blues' 79 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.

The Blues have given up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -14.

