Blues vs. Senators Injury Report Today - December 14
As they get ready to meet the Ottawa Senators (11-12) on Thursday, December 14 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Leg
Blues vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 79 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- St. Louis has conceded 93 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- Ottawa's 78 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
Blues vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-110)
|Blues (-105)
|6.5
